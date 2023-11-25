The UIC Flames (4-1) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Revolutionaries have won five games in a row.

UIC vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.

UIC is 4-1 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.

The Flames are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Revolutionaries rank 29th.

The Flames score 77 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 70.8 the Revolutionaries give up.

When UIC totals more than 70.8 points, it is 3-0.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UIC performed better in home games last season, posting 68.5 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Flames surrendered 68.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 when playing on the road.

UIC made 7.9 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 33% in away games.

