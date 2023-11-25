How to Watch UIC vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (4-1) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Revolutionaries have won five games in a row.
UIC vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.
- UIC is 4-1 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
- The Flames are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Revolutionaries rank 29th.
- The Flames score 77 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 70.8 the Revolutionaries give up.
- When UIC totals more than 70.8 points, it is 3-0.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UIC performed better in home games last season, posting 68.5 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Flames surrendered 68.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 when playing on the road.
- UIC made 7.9 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 33% in away games.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|W 72-67
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/19/2023
|Aurora
|W 99-48
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/24/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 70-40
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
