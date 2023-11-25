The UIC Flames (4-1) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Revolutionaries have won five games in a row.

UIC vs. George Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC Stats Insights

  • The Flames are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.
  • UIC is 4-1 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
  • The Flames are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Revolutionaries rank 29th.
  • The Flames score 77 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 70.8 the Revolutionaries give up.
  • When UIC totals more than 70.8 points, it is 3-0.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UIC performed better in home games last season, posting 68.5 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Flames surrendered 68.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 when playing on the road.
  • UIC made 7.9 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 33% in away games.

UIC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Chicago W 72-67 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/19/2023 Aurora W 99-48 Credit Union 1 Arena
11/24/2023 Middle Tennessee W 70-40 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 George Washington - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Illinois State - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/8/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum

