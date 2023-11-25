Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Tazewell County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson High School at Pekin High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25

11:00 AM CT on November 25 Location: Pekin, IL

Pekin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Richmond-Burton High School at Stillman Valley High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25

1:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Stillman Valley, IL

Stillman Valley, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixon High School at Pekin High School