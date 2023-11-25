The Nicholls State Colonels (6-4) visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Southern Illinois owns the 74th-ranked offense this season (343.2 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 12th-best with only 284.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Nicholls State is accumulating 369.8 total yards per contest (51st-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FCS on the other side of the ball (363.2 total yards given up per game).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Illinois vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Southern Illinois vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Nicholls State 343.2 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.8 (76th) 284.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.2 (48th) 113.1 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.4 (39th) 230.1 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.4 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 2,375 yards (215.9 ypg) to lead Southern Illinois, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 70 times for 364 yards (33.1 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 55 times for 304 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 48 catches for 689 yards (62.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Vinson Davis has caught 47 passes for 572 yards (52.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

D'Ante' Cox's 27 catches have yielded 370 yards and one touchdown.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has thrown for 2,069 yards (206.9 yards per game) while completing 57.3% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has rushed for 792 yards on 167 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Jaylon Spears has piled up 105 carries and totaled 709 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 256 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has totaled 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 456 (45.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has four touchdowns.

Neno Lemay has caught 44 passes and compiled 441 receiving yards (44.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Quincy Brown has racked up 287 reciving yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Illinois or Nicholls State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.