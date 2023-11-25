Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the Southern Illinois Salukis and Nicholls State Colonels square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Salukis. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Southern Illinois vs. Nicholls State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-12) 48.7 Southern Illinois 30, Nicholls State 18

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Salukis are 3-4-0 this season.

The Salukis have yet to hit the over this year.

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last year.

Colonels games hit the over four out of 10 times last year.

Salukis vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 25.5 17.3 27.4 16.6 23.8 17.8 Nicholls State 26.7 24.6 32.5 26 22.8 23.7

