The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) will be trying to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points lower than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

In games SIU-Edwardsville shoots higher than 48.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Cougars are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 348th.

The Cougars score 66.7 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 80.8 the Titans give up.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, SIU-Edwardsville posted 4.7 more points per game (76.5) than it did in away games (71.8).

The Cougars allowed 68.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, SIU-Edwardsville performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage away from home.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule