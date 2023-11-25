If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Sangamon County, Illinois today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Tri-City High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 24
  • Location: Buffalo, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanphier High School at Quincy Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Quincy, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.