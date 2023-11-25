If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Rock Island County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Limestone Community High School at United Township High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 25

9:00 AM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 25

11:30 AM CT on November 25 Location: Port Byron, IL

Port Byron, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver Military Academy at Rock Island High School

Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on November 25

12:50 PM CT on November 25 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

United Township High School at Wells High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25

1:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Moline High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Rita High School at Rock Island High School