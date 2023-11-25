Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County Today - November 25
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Rock Island County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Limestone Community High School at United Township High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Port Byron, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver Military Academy at Rock Island High School
- Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Township High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Moline High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Rita High School at Rock Island High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
