Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piatt County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Piatt County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 12:01 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argenta-Oreana High School at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
