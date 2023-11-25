Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Peoria County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Limestone Community High School at United Township High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 25

9:00 AM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Chicago High School at Illinois Valley Central High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25

11:00 AM CT on November 25 Location: Chillicothe, IL

Chillicothe, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunlap High School at Ogden International

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 25

12:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Away Team at Richwoods High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ogden International at Limestone Community High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25

4:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Illinois Valley Central High School