The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) square off to try to take home the Land of Lincoln Trophy on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 48 points for the game.

Illinois is compiling 385.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 64th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Fighting Illini rank 65th, allowing 378.2 yards per game. Northwestern has been struggling on offense, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 20.7 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 22.1 points per contest (45th-ranked).

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -5.5 -115 -105 48 -110 -110 -225 +180

Northwestern Recent Performance

The Wildcats are really struggling of late offensively, accumulating 274.3 yards per game in their past three games (-111-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 317.7 (36th-ranked).

The Wildcats are scoring 18 points per game in their past three games (-78-worst in college football), and giving up 11.7 per game (13th-best).

Northwestern is -57-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (168.7 per game), and 34th in passing yards conceded (153.3).

In their past three games, the Wildcats have rushed for 105.7 yards per game (-77-worst in college football), and allowed 164.3 on the ground (-23-worst).

In their past three contests, the Wildcats have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

None of Northwestern's past three contests has hit the over.

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern has a 7-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Northwestern games have gone over the point total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

Northwestern has won three of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Northwestern has won three of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has thrown for 1,351 yards (122.8 yards per game) while completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has rushed 140 times for 549 yards, with four touchdowns.

Anthony Tyus III has collected 172 yards (on 39 carries).

Bryce Kirtz's 589 receiving yards (53.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 40 catches on 69 targets with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has put together a 560-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 43 passes on 69 targets.

A.J. Henning's 35 grabs (on 58 targets) have netted him 341 yards (31 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Aidan Hubbard paces the team with six sacks, and also has five TFL and 21 tackles.

Bryce Gallagher is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 94 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Xander Mueller leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 84 tackles, six TFL, five sacks, and two passes defended.

