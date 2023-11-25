Northwestern vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) clash with the Land of Lincoln Trophy the prize on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northwestern vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-5.5)
|46.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-5.5)
|46.5
|-225
|+184
Northwestern vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Northwestern has put together a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- Illinois is 3-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
