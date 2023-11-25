The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

On offense, Illinois ranks 97th in the FBS with 22.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 88th in points allowed (378.2 points allowed per contest). Northwestern ranks 23rd-worst in points per game (20.7), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 44th in the FBS with 22.1 points allowed per contest.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Northwestern vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Northwestern Illinois 298.4 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.2 (69th) 342.2 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.2 (57th) 101.4 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.3 (100th) 197 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.9 (45th) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (104th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has 1,351 passing yards, or 122.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.7% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 140 times for 549 yards (49.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Anthony Tyus III has run for 172 yards across 39 attempts.

Bryce Kirtz has collected 40 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 589 (53.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 69 times and has four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has 43 receptions (on 69 targets) for a total of 560 yards (50.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning has racked up 341 reciving yards (31 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has compiled 1,888 yards (171.6 ypg) on 175-of-270 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 282 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Reggie Love III has racked up 456 yards on 93 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Kaden Feagin has carried the ball 95 times for 438 yards (39.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 76 catches for 998 yards (90.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has caught 38 passes for 528 yards (48 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington's 40 receptions have yielded 452 yards and one touchdown.

