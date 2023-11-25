In the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, November 25 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Fighting Illini to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+5.5) Under (48) Illinois 24, Northwestern 23

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have a 7-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Northwestern is 4-2 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

The Wildcats have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average point total for the Northwestern this season is 5.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Illini have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

The Fighting Illini are 3-8-0 against the spread this year.

Illinois has not covered the spread (0-3) when they are at least 5.5-point favorites.

This season, five of the Fighting Illini's 11 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 48 points, 2.3 higher than the average total in Illinois games this season.

Wildcats vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 22.8 28 23.7 27.5 21.8 28.6 Northwestern 20.7 22.1 27.8 24 13.5 22.3

