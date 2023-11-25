Saturday's contest features the Belmont Bruins (2-3) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-2) matching up at Dollar Loan Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-64 victory for heavily favored Belmont according to our computer prediction. Game time is at TBA ET on November 25.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 90-52 loss to Florida State in their last game on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at TBA ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at TBA ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 80, Northwestern 64

Other Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 110) on November 9

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 276) on November 19

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 340) on November 12

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 15.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 54.5 FG%

15.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 54.5 FG% Paige Mott: 8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 BLK, 46.7 FG%

8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 BLK, 46.7 FG% Caileigh Walsh: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Hailey Weaver: 12.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)

12.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20) Caroline Lau: 8 PTS, 9.6 AST, 31.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -64 scoring differential, falling short by 12.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.8 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, and are allowing 84.6 per contest to rank 350th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.