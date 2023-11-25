Northern Illinois vs. Kent State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) in MAC action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Dix Stadium
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-18.5)
|44.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-18.5)
|43.5
|-1700
|+890
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- Kent State has a record of just 1-8-1 against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
