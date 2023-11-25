MAC opponents meet when the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

Northern Illinois is averaging 24.2 points per game offensively this season (87th in the FBS), and is giving up 20.6 points per game (34th) on the other side of the ball. Kent State ranks second-worst in total yards per game (261.8), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 82nd in the FBS with 387.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Kent State 359.5 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.8 (133rd) 314.2 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.4 (74th) 173 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.4 (116th) 186.5 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (125th) 15 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 12 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (127th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 1,891 pass yards for Northern Illinois, completing 57.7% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has 1,073 rushing yards on 176 carries with nine touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has carried the ball 69 times for 345 yards (31.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph has hauled in 44 receptions for 463 yards (42.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 20 passes while averaging 28.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has a total of 291 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 932 yards (84.7 yards per game) while completing 54.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia has carried the ball 117 times for 460 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has taken 123 carries and totaled 438 yards with two touchdowns.

Chrishon McCray has registered 41 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (55.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has four touchdowns.

Trell Harris has caught 23 passes and compiled 348 receiving yards (31.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Floriea's 60 targets have resulted in 30 receptions for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

