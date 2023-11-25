The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under DePaul -3.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 152.5 points.

Northern Illinois' average game total this season has been 163.6, 11.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northern Illinois is 4-0-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has won in each of the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Huskies have a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Illinois has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 1 25% 68.2 155.4 72.4 148.8 149.5 Northern Illinois 3 75% 87.2 155.4 76.4 148.8 152

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Huskies' 87.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 72.4 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.4 points, Northern Illinois is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 1-3-0 1-1 1-3-0 Northern Illinois 4-0-0 3-0 3-1-0

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Northern Illinois 7-8 Home Record 5-7 2-12 Away Record 7-10 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

