The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) will play the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Stat Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 72.0 169th 342nd 77.3 Points Allowed 75.0 311th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 30.0 278th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 109th 13.9 Assists 12.6 211th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

