The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) will play the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Game Information

Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

  • Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Stat Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank
186th 71.2 Points Scored 72.0 169th
342nd 77.3 Points Allowed 75.0 311th
306th 29.2 Rebounds 30.0 278th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
109th 13.9 Assists 12.6 211th
258th 12.6 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

