Saturday's game between the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) and the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-75, with Northern Illinois coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 77, DePaul 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Illinois (-2.6)

Northern Illinois (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

DePaul's record against the spread so far this season is 1-3-0, while Northern Illinois' is 4-0-0. The Blue Demons are 1-3-0 and the Huskies are 3-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 87.2 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per outing (289th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Northern Illinois wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It grabs 37.8 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.4.

Northern Illinois connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (127th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 30.3% from deep.

Northern Illinois has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (244th in college basketball), 1.8 more than the 11.2 it forces (251st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.