The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

Northern Illinois has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.0% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 94th.

The Huskies put up an average of 87.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 72.4 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.4 points, Northern Illinois is 3-0.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Illinois averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.2.

The Huskies gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.

At home, Northern Illinois sunk 8.6 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (6.6). Northern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).

