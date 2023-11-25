How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies have shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
- Northern Illinois has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.0% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 94th.
- The Huskies put up an average of 87.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 72.4 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.4 points, Northern Illinois is 3-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northern Illinois averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.2.
- The Huskies gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.
- At home, Northern Illinois sunk 8.6 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (6.6). Northern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Illinois Tech
|W 107-55
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Georgia State
|W 70-64
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/18/2023
|Little Rock
|W 98-93
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.