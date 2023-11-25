Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in McLean County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke-Benson High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.