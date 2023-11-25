Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Macoupin County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon High School at Mt. Olive High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Mulberry Grove, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School Co-Op - South County at North Mac High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on November 25
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
