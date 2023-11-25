There is high school basketball action in Macon County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LeRoy High School at Lutheran School Association High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Cerro Gordo, IL

Cerro Gordo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Argenta-Oreana High School at Cerro Gordo High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25

4:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Cerro Gordo, IL

Cerro Gordo, IL Conference: Lincoln Prairie

Lincoln Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Warrensburg-Latham High School at Windsor High School