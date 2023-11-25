MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saturday college basketball slate includes six games featuring a MAC team on the court. Among those games is the Kent State Golden Flashes taking on the Missouri Tigers.
MAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Indiana State Sycamores vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
|11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Milwaukee Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Akron Zips
|1:15 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|North Dakota State Bison vs. Toledo Rockets
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. Western Michigan Broncos
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Missouri Tigers
|5:45 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
