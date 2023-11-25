Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Lee County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixon High School at Pekin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Pekin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.