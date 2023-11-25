Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Lake County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mundelein High School at Grant Community High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Fox Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Fairfield Community High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Libertyville High School at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
