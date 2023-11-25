Based on our computer model, the Kansas Jayhawks will beat the Cincinnati Bearcats when the two teams match up at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (-7) Under (58.5) Kansas 34, Cincinnati 20

Week 13 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Jayhawks have six wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

Kansas has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Jayhawks have played 11 games this season and five of them have hit the over.

The total for this game is 58.5, 0.9 points fewer than the average total in Kansas games thus far this season.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bearcats are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

Six of the Bearcats' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average point total for the Cincinnati this year is 6.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Jayhawks vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 32.2 26.6 35.6 24.1 26.3 31.0 Cincinnati 24.8 28.3 26.8 25.7 22.4 31.4

