Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Vernon High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Troy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.