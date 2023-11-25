Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Iroquois County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milford High School at Schlarman Academy
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Danville, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paris High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watseka High School at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Clifton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.