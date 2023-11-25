The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) meet with the Land of Lincoln Trophy at stake on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Northwestern matchup.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Illinois (-5.5) 46.5 -225 +180
FanDuel Illinois (-5.5) 46.5 -225 +184

Illinois vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
  • The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Northwestern is 7-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

