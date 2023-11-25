The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) play a familiar opponent when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a Big Ten showdown.

Illinois is averaging 22.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 97th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 88th, surrendering 28 points per game. Northwestern's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 298.4 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 39th with 342.2 total yards ceded per contest.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Illinois vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Illinois Northwestern 385.2 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.4 (129th) 378.2 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.2 (33rd) 126.3 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.4 (120th) 258.9 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197 (98th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (4th) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has compiled 1,888 yards (171.6 ypg) on 175-of-270 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 282 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Reggie Love III has racked up 456 yards on 93 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Kaden Feagin has carried the ball 95 times for 438 yards (39.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 76 catches for 998 yards (90.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has caught 38 passes while averaging 48 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Casey Washington's 40 grabs have yielded 452 yards and one touchdown.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 1,351 yards on 126-of-211 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has run for 549 yards on 140 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Anthony Tyus III has run for 172 yards across 39 carries.

Bryce Kirtz leads his squad with 589 receiving yards on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has 43 receptions (on 69 targets) for a total of 560 yards (50.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning's 35 receptions (on 58 targets) have netted him 341 yards (31 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois or Northwestern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.