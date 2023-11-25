The Illinois State Redbirds (4-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison

  • The Redbirds put up an average of 86.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 60.3 the Gaels give up.
  • When it scores more than 60.3 points, Illinois State is 4-1.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.6 points.
  • The Gaels score 60.0 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 69.4 the Redbirds give up.
  • Illinois State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.
  • The Gaels are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Redbirds allow to opponents (37.3%).
  • The Redbirds shoot 49.0% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Gaels concede.

Illinois State Leaders

  • Maya Wong: 14.4 PTS, 75.0 FG%, 77.8 3PT% (7-for-9)
  • Kate Bullman: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Caroline Waite: 15.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
  • Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Daijah Smith: 8.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 90-86 Redbird Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Francis (IL) W 89-51 Redbird Arena
11/24/2023 UT Arlington W 87-63 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/30/2023 Chicago State - Redbird Arena
12/3/2023 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.