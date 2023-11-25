The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) clash to try to take home the Land of Lincoln Trophy. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Illinois vs. Northwestern?

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Illinois 24, Northwestern 23
  • Illinois has gone 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
  • The Fighting Illini have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.
  • This season, Northwestern has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
  • The Wildcats have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Illini have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Northwestern (+5.5)
  • Illinois is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Fighting Illini have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • In Northwestern's nine games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Wildcats have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (48)
  • Illinois and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 48 points six times this season.
  • This season, four of Northwestern's games have finished with a combined score higher than 48 points.
  • Illinois averages 22.8 points per game against Northwestern's 20.7, amounting to 4.5 points under the game's total of 48.

Splits Tables

Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.7 44.1 47.7
Implied Total AVG 26.3 26.3 26.2
ATS Record 3-8-0 0-6-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-2 2-2

Northwestern

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.8 42.4 43.5
Implied Total AVG 27.1 26.5 28.3
ATS Record 7-2-0 5-1-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-2-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-2 1-2

