The Week 13 college football schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field, including fans watching from Illinois. Among those contests is the Northwestern Wildcats squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Northern Illinois (-19.5)

Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Illinois (-5.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!