Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field, including fans watching from Illinois. Among those contests is the Northwestern Wildcats squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-19.5)
Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Illinois (-5.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.