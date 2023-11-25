Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has exciting matchups in store, including those involving Illinois schools. Among those contests is the Nicholls State Colonels squaring off against the Southern Illinois Salukis in the NCAA Division I Championship - First Round.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas State (-2.5)
Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah (-7)
