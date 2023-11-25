The Utah Utes and the Northwestern Wildcats square off in the Las Vegas Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Illinois.

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Cramton Bowl

Cramton Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Arkansas State (-1)

Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Utah (-6.5)

