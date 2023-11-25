Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Fayette County, Illinois, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Fayette County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beecher City High School at Ramsey High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Mulberry Grove, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Central High School at St. Elmo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Mulberry Grove, IL
- Conference: National Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
