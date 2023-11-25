Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgar County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Edgar County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Edgar County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
