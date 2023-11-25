We have high school basketball competition in Douglas County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arthur Christian School at Shelbyville High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.