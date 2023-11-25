The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The matchup's point total is set at 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under DePaul -3.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one DePaul contest has gone over 152.5 points.

The average point total in DePaul's outings this year is 140.6, 11.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Demons are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, DePaul has been favored three times and won one of those games.

The Blue Demons have played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for DePaul.

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 1 25% 68.2 155.4 72.4 148.8 149.5 Northern Illinois 3 75% 87.2 155.4 76.4 148.8 152.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

The Blue Demons record 8.2 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Huskies allow (76.4).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 1-3-0 1-1 1-3-0 Northern Illinois 4-0-0 3-0 3-1-0

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Northern Illinois 7-8 Home Record 5-7 2-12 Away Record 7-10 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.