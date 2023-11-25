How to Watch DePaul vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- DePaul is 1-3 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 347th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 51st.
- The Blue Demons score 8.2 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Huskies allow (76.4).
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul scored 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Blue Demons were worse at home last year, allowing 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in away games.
- DePaul made 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|South Dakota
|W 72-60
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina
|L 73-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/19/2023
|San Francisco
|L 70-54
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
