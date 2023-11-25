The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • DePaul is 1-3 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 347th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 51st.
  • The Blue Demons score 8.2 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Huskies allow (76.4).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul scored 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Blue Demons were worse at home last year, allowing 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in away games.
  • DePaul made 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 South Dakota W 72-60 Wintrust Arena
11/17/2023 South Carolina L 73-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/19/2023 San Francisco L 70-54 Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois - Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State - Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.