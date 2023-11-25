The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.

DePaul is 1-3 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 347th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 51st.

The Blue Demons score 8.2 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Huskies allow (76.4).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul scored 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Blue Demons were worse at home last year, allowing 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in away games.

DePaul made 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

