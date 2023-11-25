Saturday's game features the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) and the Chicago State Cougars (2-5) squaring off at Jones Convocation Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 76-75 victory for UT Martin according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no line set.

Chicago State vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Chicago State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 76, Chicago State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-1.6)

UT Martin (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

Chicago State has a 3-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UT Martin, who is 1-3-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Cougars' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Skyhawks' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 7.0 points per game with a -49 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.7 points per game (317th in college basketball) and allow 72.7 per contest (221st in college basketball).

Chicago State loses the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. it collects 28.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 328th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4 per outing.

Chicago State makes 4.7 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) at a 26.2% rate (333rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 its opponents make while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.

The Cougars score 82.8 points per 100 possessions (331st in college basketball), while allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions (231st in college basketball).

Chicago State wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 13.4 (269th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.6.

