Chicago State vs. UT Martin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) play the Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Martin vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.
Chicago State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UT Martin Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UT Martin (-2.5)
|148.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|UT Martin (-3.5)
|148.5
|-176
|+142
Chicago State vs. UT Martin Betting Trends
- Chicago State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- The Cougars have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- UT Martin has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Skyhawks games have hit the over twice this season.
