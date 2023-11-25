Bradley vs. Vermont November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Bradley Braves (2-0) will meet the Vermont Catamounts (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bradley vs. Vermont Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Top Players (2022-23)
- Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vermont Top Players (2022-23)
- Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bradley vs. Vermont Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|79th
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|8.9
|5th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.