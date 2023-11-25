How to Watch Bradley vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bradley Braves (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Southern vs Valparaiso (4:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Belmont vs Pennsylvania (4:30 PM ET | November 25)
- UIC vs George Washington (7:00 PM ET | November 25)
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- In games Bradley shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Braves are the 198th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 205th.
- The 74.8 points per game the Braves average are 15.5 more points than the Catamounts give up (59.3).
- When Bradley totals more than 59.3 points, it is 5-0.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bradley averaged 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.2 more points than it averaged in away games (66.2).
- In 2022-23, the Braves gave up 56.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.3.
- When playing at home, Bradley sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 86-63
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Tulane
|W 80-77
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|W 63-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Carver Arena
