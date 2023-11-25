The Bradley Braves (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Catamounts allow to opponents.

In games Bradley shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Braves are the 198th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 205th.

The 74.8 points per game the Braves average are 15.5 more points than the Catamounts give up (59.3).

When Bradley totals more than 59.3 points, it is 5-0.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley averaged 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.2 more points than it averaged in away games (66.2).

In 2022-23, the Braves gave up 56.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.3.

When playing at home, Bradley sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule