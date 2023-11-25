Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bond County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Bond County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Bond County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Father McGivney Catholic School at Mulberry Grove High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Mulberry Grove, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
