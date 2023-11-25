The UConn Huskies and the Kansas Jayhawks hit the court in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature Big East teams.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Thomas Tommies vs. Butler Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UConn Huskies vs. Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 FloHoops Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Marquette Golden Eagles 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Jackson State Tigers vs. St. John's Red Storm 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

