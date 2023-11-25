Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Adams County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanphier High School at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.