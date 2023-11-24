Zach LaVine and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be hitting the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 118-100 loss to the Heat, LaVine totaled 13 points and five assists.

Now let's break down LaVine's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.3 20.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.5 Assists 3.5 3.3 4.4 PRA -- 29.6 29.9 PR -- 26.3 25.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 17.4% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.5 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 20.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

LaVine's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.4 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Raptors allow 113.2 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 43.1 rebounds per game, the Raptors are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Raptors allow 25.5 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach LaVine vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 38 8 5 1 0 1 0

