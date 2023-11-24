Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Will County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Will County, Illinois this week? We've got what you need.
Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Wilmington High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Nazareth Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola Academy at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
